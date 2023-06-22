Javier didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 10-8 win over the Mets, surrendering four runs on four hits and five walks over 2.1 innings. He struck out one.

It was a brutal outing for the right-hander, who needed 82 pitches (45 strikes) to record seven outs and issued a career-high five free passes, but the Houston offense quickly bailed him out. Javier's ability to keep the ball in the park has been his saving grace lately -- he has a 13:11 K:BB over his last five starts and 24.1 innings, but just a 3.70 ERA thanks to serving up only one homer during that stretch. He'll try to get back on track in his next trip to the mound, which is likely to come next week in St. Louis.