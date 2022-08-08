Javier (6-8) allowed a run on six hits and no walks while striking out four in six innings to take the loss during Sunday's game against the Guardians.

Javier was effective during Sunday's outing, and the only run he gave up came via a solo homer in the bottom of the fifth inning. Although he picked up his second consecutive quality start, he was charged with the loss against Cleveland since the Astros' offense mustered just two hits. The right-hander has posted a 3.18 ERA in 17 innings over his last three outings but has been charged with losses in each of those starts. He tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Athletics next Sunday.