Javier (9-4) took the loss Friday, giving up three runs (two earned) on five hits and a walk over five innings as the Astros fell 4-2 to the Royals. He struck out six.

Single runs by Kansas City in the third, fourth and fifth innings -- the latter two on solo shots by Nelson Velazquez and Bobby Witt -- proved to be too much for the Houston offense to overcome, and Javier got the hook after 81 pitches (52 strikes). The right-hander has served up at least one homer in nine straight outings, a stretch in which he has a rough 5.68 ERA and 1.47 WHIP despite a 44:22 K:BB through 44.1 innings. Javier will try to get back on track in his next start, likely to come at home next week against the Orioles.