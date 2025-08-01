Javier (elbow) struck out three and allowed three earned runs on two hits and four walks in a rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Sugar Land.

Making his fourth rehab start and second in a row at Triple-A, Javier built up to 64 pitches, though his control was spotty (33 strikes, four walks, one wild pitch). Over his three stops during his rehab assignment, Javier has posted a 6.10 ERA, 1.84 WHIP and a 9:11 K:BB in 10.1 innings. The Astros cleared some of the clutter in their rotation by moving right-hander Ryan Gusto to the Marlins ahead of the trade deadline, but Javier may still need to show improved form during his rehab assignment to reclaim a starting role with the big club once he's activated. Expect Javier to make at least one more rehab start before Houston potentially brings him back from the 60-day injured list.