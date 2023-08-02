Astros manager Dusty Baker confirmed Wednesday that Javier will start Thursday's series opener at Yankee Stadium, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Javier has been getting an extra day of rest between his recent string of starts and the Astros can continue with that model as they prepare to welcome back Jose Urquidy (shoulder) and trade-deadline acquisition Justin Verlander. Hunter Brown will work Friday's game in New York and then Urquidy and Verlander should slot in Saturday and Sunday.