Javier will start Game 3 of the ALDS at Minnesota on Tuesday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Justin Verlander and Framber Valdez were chosen to start the first two games of the series, and Javier will take the mound for Houston's road opener of the playoffs. The right-hander posted a career-worst 4.56 ERA in 31 starts this season, though he finished the campaign on a strong note with six scoreless innings at Arizona last weekend.