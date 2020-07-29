Manager Dusty Baker confirmed that Javier would start Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Prior to Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Dodgers, Baker stopped short of locking Javier in to start the series finale, but the rookie will now get the ball Wednesday after he wasn't needed out of the bullpen a day earlier. Javier will face the unenviable task of filling in for ace Justin Verlander (forearm) in what will mark the 23-year-old's first MLB start. Javier split time between the High-A, Double-A and Triple-A levels in 2019, posting a sparkling 1.74 ERA and 0.97 WHIP to go with a 170:59 K:BB in 113.2 innings. Though he had been stretched out to start in summer camp, expect Javier to be capped at around five innings Wednesday.