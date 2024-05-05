Astros GM Dana Brown said Sunday that the plan is to have Javier (neck) "back by at least the Detroit series" that begins Friday, Chandler Rome of The Athleticreports.

The right-hander threw 68 pitches during his rehab start with Double-A Corpus Christi on Saturday, allowing three runs on three hits with three strikeouts and two walks. The Astros have already listed their probable starters for the three-game set against the Yankees this week, which sets up Javier to potentially pitch next weekend versus the Tigers.