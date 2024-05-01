Javier (neck) could be activated from the injured list and start during Houston's weekend series against Seattle, MLB.com reports.
Javier threw a bullpen session Sunday and is expected to throw again either Wednesday or Thursday. That will likely determine his status for the weekend, though it appears that Javier will be able to avoid a rehab stint even if his absence extends later into May.
More News
-
Astros' Cristian Javier: Throws bullpen session•
-
Astros' Cristian Javier: Moves to injured list•
-
Astros' Cristian Javier: Scratched with neck discomfort•
-
Astros' Cristian Javier: Continues strong start•
-
Astros' Cristian Javier: Pitches into sixth versus Royals•
-
Astros' Cristian Javier: Extends scoreless streak Wednesday•