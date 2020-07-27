Javier is viewed as a potential candidate to take Justin Verlander's (forearm) spot in the rotation when a new fifth starter is first needed Wednesday against the Dodgers, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Javier made the Astros' Opening Day roster as a member of the bullpen, but he had been stretched out as a starter during summer camp. Since he only covered one scoreless frame out of the bullpen in Saturday's win over the Mariners, he should be sufficiently rested and ready to handle the bulk of the innings Wednesday, if he's chosen to replace Verlander. McTaggart also notes that fellow long reliever Cy Sneed and top pitching prospect Forrest Whitley are other candidates to replace Verlander.