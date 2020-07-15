Javier could make the Opening Day roster, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
The Astros' pitching staff has been hit hard by injuries and absences from camp, and with Javier already on the 40-man roster and fairly accomplished in the upper levels of the minors, he is a natural candidate to step into an early-season role. Javier lacks a plus offspeed pitch or premium velocity, but he has never failed in the minors (2.22 ERA, 1.03 WHIP in 377 career innings) and he had a 1.74 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 170:59 K:BB in 113.2 innings across three levels in 2019. His top pitch is a low-90s "invisiball" that is incredibly deceptive from his low three-quarters arm slot. He projects as a solid No. 4 starter and could be used as a swing man or long reliever in 2020.
