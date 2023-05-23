Javier (5-1) earned the win over Milwaukee on Monday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk while striking out five batters over six innings.

Javier served up a second-inning solo homer to Rowdy Tellez, but that was the only run the Brewers could manage against him. Meanwhile, Houston pounded out 10 runs over the first six frames, allowing Javier to exit with a win comfortably in his grasp. The right-hander finished with his fourth straight quality start and sixth overall this season while lowering his ERA to 3.07. Javier has given up more than three earned runs just once across 10 starts.