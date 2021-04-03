Javier allowed two runs on three hits while striking out four over 3.2 innings in Friday's 9-5 win over the Athletics.

Javier cruised through the first three innings on just 39 pitches but needed 38 in the fourth to get two outs before manager Dusty Baker pulled him. In 2020, Oakland carved up the young right-hander, who earned third place in Rookie of the Year voting, plating seven runs in eight innings against Javier. He had a 2.72 ERA against all other teams. Javier missed time during spring training due to COVID-19 protocols, so his stamina early in the season may not be that of other starters that were able to make a normal spring progression.