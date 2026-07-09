Astros' Cristian Javier: Delivers scoreless inning Wednesday

Javier allowed a hit and two walks in a scoreless inning in Wednesday's 8-2 loss to the Nationals.

Javier was called upon for mop-up duty in the eighth inning Wednesday, as he continues to work his way back from a shoulder strain. The right-hander allowed a single and a walk to the first two batters he faced, though he'd ultimately make it through the inning unscathed. It's the first scoreless appearance of the season for Javier, who surrendered 13 runs across 9.1 innings prior to his IL stint, before giving up a run on two hits over two innings in relief against Tampa Bay in his return Sunday.