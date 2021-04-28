Javier (3-0) pitched seven scoreless innings to earn the win over Seattle on Tuesday. He allowed two hits and three walks while striking out six.

The right-hander made things look easy again, allowing only a pair of hits -- both to Kyle Seager -- and preventing the Mariners from reaching third base. He completed seven innings for the first time in his career and stretched his streak of consecutive scoreless frames to 17. Javier's ERA now stands at a sterling 0.87 through 20.2 innings, and he has complemented that minuscule mark with a 26:6 K:BB. The second-year emerging star will look to continue his hot streak when he faces the Rays on the road Sunday.