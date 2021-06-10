Javier pitched four scoreless innings of one-hit ball with three strikeouts to earn the save in Wednesday's 8-3 win over Boston.

The right-hander performed well in relief of Jake Odorizzi and spared the bullpen at the same time to earn a rare four-inning save. Javier opened the season as a starter, but his last three appearances have been in relief after Houston got some starters back from injury at the end of May. This was Javier's first career save. He's added a 3.02 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 71:26 K:BB across 59.2 innings this year. He'll be a leading candidate to re-enter the rotation should injuries arise, but he won't carry much fantasy value in a bulk relief role.