Javier (3-1) earned the win over the Athletics on Wednesday, pitching six shutout innings while allowing two hits and one walk. He struck out eight.

Javier came out firing Thursday, striking out five of the first eight batters he faced before finishing with a season-high eight punchouts on the night. The right-hander threw only nine of his 21 first pitches for strikes, but also produced 15 whiffs as he cruised to his third win of the season. It was certainly a nice return to form for Javier, who was shelled for seven runs in his first start after returning from the injured list a week ago. The quality start was his third of the campaign, while it also marked the second time this season in which he's allowed two or fewer hits in an outing.