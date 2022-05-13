Javier will start Saturday against the Nationals, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Javier followed Jake Odorizzi in his last outing, throwing three scoreless innings Sunday against the Tigers. Javier will have the chance to start in a traditional role Saturday, leaving the team's plans for Odorizzi unclear. Across 21.2 innings this season, Javier has maintained a 0.83 ERA and 0.78 WHIP with a 25:6 K:BB while working as both a starter and multi-inning reliever.
