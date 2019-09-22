Astros' Cristian Javier: Earns organizational honors
Javier was named the Astros' Minor League Pitcher of the Year, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Javier, an unheralded prospect to start the season, was promoted three times in 2019, going from Opening Day starter at High-A Fayetteville to eventually landing at Triple-A Round Rock. The 22-year-old right-hander from the Dominican Republic amassed a 1.74 ERA over 113.2 innings while striking out 170 (13.5 K/9) and walking 59. He's possesses a fastball that ranges between 91 and 93 mph, complemented by a slider used as his out pitch. He believes the development of a change-up was the key to his success this season. The Astros are expected to add him to the 40-man roster during the offseason in order to avoid risking exposure in the Rule 5 draft.
