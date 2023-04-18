Javier (2-0) allowed one earned run on three hits and two walks while striking out five across five innings to earn the win Monday against the Blue Jays.

Javier was handed a 7-0 lead after one inning, but he still needed 97 pitches to complete five innings of work. The only damage against him came on a solo home run by Matt Chapman in the fourth inning, and he otherwise relied primarily on strikeouts and flyouts to complete his outing. Javier has a fine 3.68 ERA through four starts, though he's only accrued 22 innings in that span while maintaining a mediocre 20.9 percent strikeout rate.