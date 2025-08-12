Astros' Cristian Javier: Earns win in season debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Javier (1-0) earned the win Monday, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over five innings against the Red Sox. He struck out five.
Javier got off to a shaky start Monday, giving up a two-run homer to Alex Bregman in the first inning, but settled in to deliver five strong frames and pick up the win in his 2025 debut. The right-hander made his first big-league appearance since undergoing Tommy John surgery last season, when he posted a 3.89 ERA and 1.41 WHIP over 34.2 innings in seven starts.
More News
-
Astros' Cristian Javier: Activated for 2025 debut•
-
Astros' Cristian Javier: Set for 2025 debut Monday•
-
Astros' Cristian Javier: On track for season debut next week•
-
Astros' Cristian Javier: Making rehab start Tuesday•
-
Astros' Cristian Javier: Completes fourth rehab start•
-
Astros' Cristian Javier: Makes 49-pitch rehab start•