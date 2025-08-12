Javier (1-0) earned the win Monday, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over five innings against the Red Sox. He struck out five.

Javier got off to a shaky start Monday, giving up a two-run homer to Alex Bregman in the first inning, but settled in to deliver five strong frames and pick up the win in his 2025 debut. The right-hander made his first big-league appearance since undergoing Tommy John surgery last season, when he posted a 3.89 ERA and 1.41 WHIP over 34.2 innings in seven starts.