Javier (9-2) allowed three runs on seven hits and three walks over five innings Monday, striking out three and earning a win over Boston.

It wasn't Javier's cleanest outing but he looked sharper after coughing up a three-run shot in the first inning. He produced a 2.90 ERA through 14 starts to begin the year but owns an ugly 7.33 ERA over his last 10 outings. He's now sporting a 4.52 ERA with a 115:45 K:BB through 127.1 frames. Javier's next outing is lined up to be in Detroit this weekend.