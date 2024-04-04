Javier (1-0) earned the win over Toronto on Wednesday, allowing one hit and issuing five walks while striking out three batters over five scoreless innings.

Javier threw only 51 of his 97 pitches for strikes and issued five free passes, but he kept the Blue Jays off the scoreboard by allowing just one hit. It was the second straight scoreless outing for the right-hander, who tossed six shutout frames against the Yankees in his 2024 debut March 29. Javier isn't likely to have this level of success with such poor control often, but he's getting the job done so far this season after struggling to a career-worst 4.56 ERA and 1.27 WHIP across 31 starts last year.