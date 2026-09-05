Javier (2-5) earned the win Friday against the Diamondbacks after allowing one run on one hit and three walks while striking out eight over five innings.

Javier overpowered Arizona for most of his outing, with Gabriel Moreno's fourth-inning solo homer accounting for the only hit and run against him. The right-hander generated 17 swinging strikes among his 79 pitches (47 strikes) and retired the final five batters he faced. Javier's eight punchouts tied a season-high mark for him, and he's now allowed three runs or fewer in each of his last four starts. He owns a 4.19 ERA across 34.1 innings since the All-Star break and is scheduled to make his next start on the road against the Phillies.