Javier allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out eight over 5.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Rangers on Wednesday.

Javier allowed a solo home run to Nathaniel Lowe in the first inning and got tagged for two more runs after a Jeremy Pena error in the third. Despite the early struggles, he still pitched into the sixth inning. Javier has been sharp throughout the year with a 3.01 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 165:46 K:BB through 125.2 innings across 26 appearances (21 starts). The right-hander lines up for a road start in Detroit next week.