Javier (3-2) earned the win over Cleveland on Wednesday, tossing 5.2 scoreless innings and allowing three hits and one walk while striking out nine.

Javier fanned nine batters -- a season high -- for the second straight game, and he racked up 20 swings-and-misses among his 96 pitches Wednesday. After working as a reliever at the beginning of the campaign, the right-hander has started in five of his past six outings and has performed well aside from a seven-run blowup in 3.2 innings against Washington on May 14. His recent big strikeout numbers have raised his fantasy appeal considerably and increased the likelihood that he'll remain a part of Houston's rotation even after Jake Odorizzi (leg) returns to action. Javier's next start is lined up to come in Oakland next week.