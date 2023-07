Javier did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks over five innings against the Angels. He struck out seven.

Javier still didn't look his sharpest but it was a decent start to his second half. Over his previous three starts, he was tagged with 18 runs in just 10.2 innings. Javier had also turned in nine straight outings with five or fewer punchouts prior to Sunday's performance. He now owns a 4.39 ERA and an 89:27 K:BB through 96.1 frames. Javier's next start is lined up to be in Oakland.