Javier allowed two runs on five hits and three walks over six innings in Monday's loss to Texas. He struck out seven and did not factor in the decision.

The only damage against Javier through the first six innings came during the third frame on Kole Calhoun's sacrifice fly. He was removed from the game after walking Brad Miller to begin the seventh and was charged with that run while Ryne Stanek was pitching. Javier now owns a 3.20 ERA with a 63:19 K:BB through 50.2 innings this season. He's walked eight batters while giving up eight runs over his last 13.2 frames. The 25-year-old is projected to face the White Sox at home this weekend.