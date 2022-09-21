Javier (10-9) earned the win Tuesday in Tampa Bay, striking out six in five shutout innings while allowing a hit and four walks.

Javier held the Rays hitless through the first 4.2 innings, scattering three walks. He was removed after the fifth inning having thrown 90 pitches -- 54 strikes. It was his second straight scoreless outing and the 11th consecutive start that he allowed three earned runs or fewer. He has a 1.86 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 58:15 K:BB in 49.1 innings since the beginning of August. His next start will likely be in the middle of next week against Arizona.