Javier took a no-decision during Thursday's win over the Rangers, allowing three runs on four hits and a pair of walks while striking out six over seven innings.

Javier gave up a run over each of his first three innings of work, including a solo homer to Willie Cahoun in the first. From there, the 24-year-old found his groove, blanking the Rangers the rest of the way while throwing 59 of his 99 pitches for strikes in the process. It was a promising bounce-back outing following two labored starts for Javier, during which he gave up a total of eight runs, including three homers. The righty, who has compiled a 3.08 ERA and 0.97 WHIP on the season, lines up to take on the A's in Oakland on Wednesday.