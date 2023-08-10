Javier (8-2) picked up the win in Wednesday's 8-2 victory over the Orioles, giving up two runs on four hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out three.

Incredibly, Javier's last win came all the way back on June 3, as over his prior nine starts he'd gone 0-1 with a 6.91 ERA and 1.56 WHIP. Homers have been his biggest of late, as the right-hander has served up nine in his last 34.2 innings -- including a two-run shot by Austin Hays on Wednesday -- but he was able to avoid any other damage in this one. Javier will attempt to put together an actual win streak in his next outing, likely to come early next week in Miami.