Astros' Cristian Javier: Fires six scoreless in rehab start

Javier (shoulder) struck out four and scattered three hits and two walks over six scoreless innings Saturday in a rehab start with Triple-A Sugar Land.

Making the fifth start of his rehab assignment and his fourth in a row with Sugar Land, Javier turned in a brilliant performance while building up to 85 pitches (52 strikes). Though he averaged 91.8 mph with his four-seam fastball -- down a full tick from his average in three starts with Houston before landing on the shelf -- Javier was still able to make bats miss, as he induced six whiffs on that pitch and along five whiffs on his changeup. Javier will likely return from the 60-day injured list to make a start this weekend against the Rays in Houston, sliding into the rotation spot vacated by Kai-Wei Teng, who was demoted to Triple-A last weekend.