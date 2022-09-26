Javier allowed one hit over six scoreless innings against Baltimore on Sunday. He struck out eight and did not factor in the decision.

Javier retired the first 13 batters he faced and gave up just one single in the dominant outing. Unfortunately for him, the Astros didn't secure the win until the 11th inning, preventing him from improving to 11-9. Javier has now turned in three straight scoreless outings; he's produced a 22:4 K:BB through 17 innings and lowered his season ERA to 2.65 during that span. The 25-year-old righty is projected to make his final start of the season next weekend at home against the Rays.