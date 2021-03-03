Javier allowed one hit and one walk while striking out two over two scoreless innings in Tuesday's spring game against the Mets.

Javier followed starter Framber Valdez in the game, but he's expected to be a rotation member in 2021. The advanced metrics indicate the right-hander may have overachieved as a rookie in 2020 -- he finished third in Rookie of the Year balloting -- but he's earned the shot to be a starter this year. Javier's challenge will be to increase last year's workload of 54.1 innings. He's never thrown more than 113.2 innings in a season.