Javier took a no-decision Thursday against Philadelphia, allowing one run on three hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out five.

Javier was dominant at times Thursday, beginning the day with four no-hit innings to flummox the Phillies. Houston continues to keep a close eye on the right-hander's workload, as he's thrown 90 pitches just once in 2026, but he's surrendered a lone run in consecutive 79-pitch starts to open the month of September. He'll take a 5.50 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 55:23 K:BB through 55.2 innings into his next scheduled appearance at home against the Royals.