Javier allowed three earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five across four innings in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins.

Javier's line wasn't that impressive in his first official outing since returning from the World Baseball Classic. However, he managed to throw 76 total pitches, 51 of which went for strikes. Framber Valdez is likely to serve as the Astros' Opening Day starter, but Javier looks to be ready when he takes the mound for the first time during the 2023 regular season.