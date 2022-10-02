Javier (11-9) earned the win Saturday over the Rays, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out seven across six scoreless innings.

Javier was hot in the second half of September, and he kept it going into October with his fourth straight scoreless start. In that span, he's pitched 23 innings, allowing just six hits and six walks while striking out 29 in an absolutely dominant stretch that should solidify his spot in the Astros' playoff rotation. This was likely his last start of the regular season, and the 25-year-old ended the campaign with a 2.54 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 194:52 K:BB over 148.2 innings across 30 appearances (25 starts).