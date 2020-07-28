Javier will start Wednesday' game against the Dodgers unless he's needed in relief Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The Astros have a hole in their rotation following Justin Verlander's forearm strain, as they're also without Jose Urquidy (undisclosed) and Austin Pruitt (elbow). Javier is expected to get the first crack at the job, though that can't be confirmed until after Tuesday's contest. Javier has thrown just 12 innings above the Double-A level, including an inning of relief this season, though his 1.74 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 37.3 percent strikeout rate in 113.2 innings split across the three highest levels of the minors last season are all encouraging numbers. He did walk 12.9 percent of opposing batters, though, so he's hardly a finished product.