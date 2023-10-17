Javier has been confirmed as the starting pitcher for Game 3 of the ALCS against the Rangers, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 reports.

Javier will be tasked with helping his club dig out of an 0-2 hole after Houston dropped both games at Minute Maid Park. The right-hander struggled to limit free passes during Game 3 of the ALDS against the Twins (five walks), but he managed to toss five scoreless innings on just one hit allowed while fanning nine batters.