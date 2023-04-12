Javier did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing four runs on five hits and one walk over six innings against the Pirates. He struck out three.

Javier gave up a pair of homers in the no-decision; a two-run blast to Jack Suwinski in the second and a solo blast to Ji-Man Choi. He also gave up a run on a sac fly in his final frame, and he needed to be bailed out late to not pick up the loss. Javier was impressive against the Tigers on Wednesday with six inning of one-run baseball, but was disappointing in this effort. His chance to rebound is scheduled for Monday against the Blue Jays.