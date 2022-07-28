Javier (6-6) gave up three earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out six over five innings to take the loss in a 4-2 defeat to the Athletics on Wednesday.

Stephen Vogt and Stephen Piscotty took Javier deep on back-to-back solo shots in the second. The two home runs weren't enough for the Astros to overcome and Javier was handed his sixth loss of the season. Despite having a bit of trouble keeping the ball in the yard against the Athletics, the 25-year-old right-hander only allowed six baserunners and garnered 14 swinging strikes. Javier is putting together the best season of his young career and boasts an excellent 12.3 K/9 to go along with a 2.63 xERA. He is tentatively expected to make his next start Tuesday against the Red Sox.