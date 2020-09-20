Javier allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out six across four innings Saturday against the Diamondbacks. He did not factor into the decision.

Javier had his strikeout pitch working, as he racked up 15 called strikes and 10 swinging strikes on 77 total pitches, and his six strikeouts were the most he's had in his last nine starts. On the other hand, he was undone by leadoff hitters, as Kole Calhoun took him yard to open the second frame. The following inning, he allowed a leadoff double to Daulton Varsho, who later came around to score. Javier has now maintained a 3.33 ERA with a 48:17 K:BB across 48.2 innings for the season. He'll line up to take his final start of the campaign Thursday at Texas.