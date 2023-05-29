Javier (6-1) allowed a run on four hits and three walks while striking out three over five innings to earn the win Sunday over the Athletics.

Javier gave up a leadoff home run to Ryan Noda in the first inning, but that was the extent of the Athletics' scoring. Despite the damage prevention, Javier was far from dominant -- he threw just 46 of 88 pitches for strikes, and the three walks were a season high. He's won four starts in a row and now has a 2.97 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 67:16 K:BB through 63.2 innings across 11 outings. The right-hander is lined up for a home start versus the Angels for his next outing.