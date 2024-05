The Astros placed Javier on the 15-day injured list Monday, retroactive to May 24, due to right forearm discomfort.

Javier was scheduled for a bullpen session Sunday, but he was pulled due to his forearm discomfort. With Javier on the IL, Hunter Brown will start Tuesday against the Mariners, per Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle. The Astros recalled right-hander Alex Speas from Triple-A Sugar Land in a corresponding move.