Javier (9-5) allowed four runs (three earned) on three hits and three walks while striking out six over 4.2 innings to take the loss Tuesday versus the Mariners.

Javier was tagged for two runs in the third inning and two more before his exit in the fifth. This was his fourth straight outing of no more than five innings, and he's gone six starts without a win. The right-hander is at a 4.67 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 155:60 K:BB through 156 innings over 30 starts this season. Javier may not start again in the regular season since the Astros have just four games left, though he'd be available on regular rest by the last game of this weekend's series versus Arizona if Houston manages to secure a playoff spot before then.