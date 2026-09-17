Javier (2-6) allowed two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two over 5.1 innings to take the loss versus the Royals on Wednesday.

Javier dealt with a lot of traffic on the basepaths, but all the damage against him came via a John Rave two-run homer in the fourth inning. This start continued a strong September for Javier, who has a 2.20 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 15:7 K:BB across 16.1 innings through three starts this month. A matchup with the Mariners in Seattle is likely up next for the right-hander.