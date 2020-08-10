Javier (1-1) picked up his first MLB loss in Sunday's game against the Athletics. He allowed five runs on three hits and two walks while striking out five over three innings.

All three hits Javier allowed cleared the fence. Robbie Grossman took him deep for a solo home run in the second inning, then Matt Olson (three-run homer) and Matt Chapman (solo) finished Javier's day in the third. The rookie suffered his first road bump as a replacement for Justin Verlander; he had pitched into the sixth inning in each of his previous two starts. Javier's next start comes Saturday at home against Seattle.