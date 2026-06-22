Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Astros' Cristian Javier: Hits 75 pitches in rehab start

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Javier (shoulder) struck out five and allowed three earned runs on five hits and three walks across 4.2 innings Sunday in his rehab start with Triple-A Sugar Land.

Javier's control wasn't on point during Sunday's start -- the fourth of his rehab assignment -- but he was able to build up to 75 pitches (43 strikes) and looks ready to return from the 60-day injured list from a workload standpoint. He'll presumably join the Astros on their road trip this week and throw a bullpen session Tuesday or Wednesday before likely slotting back into the big-league rotation this weekend in Detroit. Javier, who has been on the shelf since April 10 due to a Grade 2 right shoulder strain, posted a 6.17 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 16:6 K:BB in 11.2 innings over his four starts between Sugar Land and Double-A Corpus Christi.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!