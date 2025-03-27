Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Astros placed Javier on the 15-day injured list Thursday due to recovery from right elbow UCL surgery, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

It's a procedural move, as Javier is not expected back until the second half. He's a candidate to eventually shift to the 60-day IL if/when the Astros need to free a 40-man roster spot.

More News