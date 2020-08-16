Javier (2-1) earned the win over Seattle on Saturday, pitching six scoreless innings and yielding one hit and three walks while striking out five.

Javier was wild in the outing -- he threw only 48 of 88 pitches for strikes and walked three batters -- but he made up for the lack of control by limiting Seattle to a single hit and no runs. The outcome is especially impressive considering the fact that Javier was behind hitters most of the night (he issued first-pitch strikes to only four of the 19 batters he faced) and induced a mere six swinging strikes. The rookie rebounded from his first rough start last Sunday against Oakland and has now allowed one or fewer earned runs in three of his first four career starts. He'll carry a 2.91 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 21:7 K:BB into his next start, scheduled for Thursday at Colorado.